DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $100.45 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -287.00 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

