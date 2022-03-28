Dollarcoin (DLC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.00

Dollarcoin (DLC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Dollarcoin has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $21,720.97 and $36.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,703.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00794989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00204349 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

