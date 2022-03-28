Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.32

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.32 and last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 28810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.