DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Up 78.6% in March

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE XPOA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 72,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. DPCM Capital has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in DPCM Capital by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DPCM Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

