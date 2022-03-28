Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.54 on Monday. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

