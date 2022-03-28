Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.04. 2,461,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.32 and a one year high of $110.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

