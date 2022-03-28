Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
DPM stock opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.99. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,050. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 202,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,369 and have sold 66,413 shares worth $523,974.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
