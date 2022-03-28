Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

DPM stock opened at C$7.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.99. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$6.99 and a 1 year high of C$9.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Also, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,050. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 202,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,369 and have sold 66,413 shares worth $523,974.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

