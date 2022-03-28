Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 10,790 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.47 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.