Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.14% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYGH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $86.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

