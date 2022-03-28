Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $221.24 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.63 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

