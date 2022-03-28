Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

