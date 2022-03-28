Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $49.18 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

