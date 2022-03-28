Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 12,545 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after buying an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

