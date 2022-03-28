Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 6,038 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $85.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85.

