Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,934 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,934 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

