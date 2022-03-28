Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX opened at $57.37 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.