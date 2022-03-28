Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,726 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

