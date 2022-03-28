Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Shares of APD opened at $246.56 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.57 and its 200-day moving average is $274.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.