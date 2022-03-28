Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 255.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 446.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.11 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

