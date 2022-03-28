Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $8,079,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 228,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $18.20 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.