Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 159.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $39.95 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.