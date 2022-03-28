Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $93.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.