Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11.

