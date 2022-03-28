Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $60.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

