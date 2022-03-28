Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 305.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 1,563.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter.

PBUS stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

