Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,709 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

