Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $84,008,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $679.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $756.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

