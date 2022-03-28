Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $113.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

