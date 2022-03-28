Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 22,172 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,172 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

