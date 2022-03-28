Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $213.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.72 and its 200 day moving average is $219.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.