Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 9,627 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

MBB opened at $100.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

