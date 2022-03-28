e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $113.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00271777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001370 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,492 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,316 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.