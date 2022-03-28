e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

e-Money (NGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002007 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $770,321.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.54 or 0.07120917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.09 or 0.99830585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054628 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

