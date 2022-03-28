Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:ECC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 1,165,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 31.98%.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 241,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $3,386,364.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,504 shares of company stock worth $9,591,952. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

