Eastern Bank Acquires 4,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.