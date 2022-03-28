Eastern Bank Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 166.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $190.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

