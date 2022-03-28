Eastern Bank Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.94 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

