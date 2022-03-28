easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 825 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 825 ($10.86) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.73) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.48) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.08 ($9.36).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ traded up GBX 23.40 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 539.80 ($7.11). The company had a trading volume of 3,084,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,933. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.39. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 594.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 607.07.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.