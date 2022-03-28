easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.48) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 713.38 ($9.39).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 544.94 ($7.17) on Friday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 594.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 607.07. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -3.42.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

