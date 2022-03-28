Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 208.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of EVM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. 124,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,080. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

