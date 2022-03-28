Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.