Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 82.1% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the February 28th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:ETW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. 169,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,269. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

