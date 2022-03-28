eBoost (EBST) Trading 14.5% Higher This Week

eBoost (EBST) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $551,934.31 and approximately $30.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.00278654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001376 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

