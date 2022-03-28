Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 465,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

