Education Ecosystem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,688.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1,688.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00110735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

