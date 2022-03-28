Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0179

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.83 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.16 or 0.00416207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.