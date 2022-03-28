EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in March

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EG Acquisition by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EG Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. 350,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. EG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

