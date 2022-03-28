Electric Vehicle Zone Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.15 or 0.07072382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,192.46 or 0.99954372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

