Ellevest Inc. Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.