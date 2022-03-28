ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.

ElringKlinger stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

